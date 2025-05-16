Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 49,449 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 983.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Passage Bio Trading Up 11.6%

PASG opened at $0.30 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Passage Bio

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 78,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,536.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,807,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,557.82. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,723. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.