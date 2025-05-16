Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,351 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $10,362,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $6,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,818,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 3.3%

THS opened at $22.75 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

