Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,781 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 110,173 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Virco Mfg. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

