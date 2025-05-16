Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,094 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 172.04%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

