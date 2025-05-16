Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 598,228 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Perion Network by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PERI. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of PERI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

