Transce3nd LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

