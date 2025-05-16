Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 348,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 17,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $31.67 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

