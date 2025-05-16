TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 441,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carl Schweihs bought 10,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,943.75. This trade represents a 6.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taryn R. Owen bought 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,696.08. The trade was a 3.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,235 shares of company stock valued at $151,271. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TBI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $370.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

