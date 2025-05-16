Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,741,000 after purchasing an additional 263,988 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 965,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,143 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

