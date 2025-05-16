UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.01% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.38.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,740,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

