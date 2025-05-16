Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Upwork by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, Director Thomas Layton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $4,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,924.43. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $341,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,590.45. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,027. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of UPWK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

