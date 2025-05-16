US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USFD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. US Foods has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $171,107,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $110,245,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $91,087,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

