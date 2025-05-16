Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $127.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

