Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

