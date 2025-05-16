Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $103.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

