Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,469,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after purchasing an additional 389,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 358,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,520,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

