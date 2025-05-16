Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Vital Energy Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

