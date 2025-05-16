Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 939.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 261,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

