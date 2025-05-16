Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

