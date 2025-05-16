Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9%

WBS stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. Webster Financial has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,217 shares of company stock worth $1,386,244. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

