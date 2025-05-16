Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of XENE stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after buying an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,520,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.