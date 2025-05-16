Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for XENE

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after buying an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,520,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

