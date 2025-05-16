Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $308.48 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.