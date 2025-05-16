What is B. Riley’s Estimate for AST SpaceMobile Q2 Earnings?

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.05. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

