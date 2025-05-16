What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Eventbrite Q2 Earnings?

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 450,448 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,343,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 393,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

