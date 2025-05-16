What is Cormark’s Estimate for K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings?

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. TD Securities raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 3.0%

TSE KNT opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.07. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.