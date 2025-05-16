What is Cormark’s Forecast for TELUS FY2025 Earnings?

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$23.50 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

TSE T opened at C$21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$19.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.43.

In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

