What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for PPTA FY2025 Earnings?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Perpetua Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

PPTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.06. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $200,302.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at $786,338.28. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,200. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares worth $606,423. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

