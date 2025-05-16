What is Leede Financial’s Estimate for QIPT FY2025 Earnings?

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.70 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

