What is Wedbush’s Estimate for CDP Q2 Earnings?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of CDP opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 97.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $5,165,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 24.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

