White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,796.00 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,803.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,868.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

