William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for USPH Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USPH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 571,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

