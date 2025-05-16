WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WPP were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WPP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after acquiring an additional 172,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WPP by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:WPP opened at $40.09 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

