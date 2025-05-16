W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 6.4%

WTI opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

