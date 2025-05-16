Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for IP Earnings

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE IP opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

