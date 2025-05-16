ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $16.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 70.64%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

