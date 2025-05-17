13,440 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $478,000.

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

