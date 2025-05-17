16,217 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. The firm has a market cap of $768.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $139.08.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

