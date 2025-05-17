18,259 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

