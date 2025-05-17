3,226 Shares in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.47.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

In other news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,405. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.