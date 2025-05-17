3,226 Shares in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.47.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial
In other news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,405. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
