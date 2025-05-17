359,382 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 359,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in UWM by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in UWM by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 241,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.32 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

