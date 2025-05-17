52,010 Shares in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.