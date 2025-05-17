5,513 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 785,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 676,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,971,000 after acquiring an additional 637,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $19,079,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,903,000 after purchasing an additional 159,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

