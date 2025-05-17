6,400 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

