7,085 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,965,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after buying an additional 524,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.