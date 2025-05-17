76,448 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,332,000 after buying an additional 6,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 418,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.