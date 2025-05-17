ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.09% of ABM Industries worth $34,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

