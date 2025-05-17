Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) Given New $11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Acuren Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:TIC opened at $10.35 on Friday. Acuren has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acuren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 398,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

About Acuren

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

