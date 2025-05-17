Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.