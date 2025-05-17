Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

