Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Albany International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Albany International has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3,380.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,044,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth about $18,985,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

